IME weekly trade exceeds $330m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that commodities valued at about $333.8 million and weighing over 572,768 tons were traded in its domestic trading and exports halls in the past working week (July 8-13).

The exchange said its domestic and exports halls traded in oil and petrochemical products weighing over 293,201 tons which included 104,427 tons of bitumen, 61,343 tons of polymer products, 25,915 tons of chemical products, 12,630 tons of sulfur, 960 tons of insulation and 50 tons of argon valued at $139 million during the period, Fars News Agency reported.

In addition, its agricultural trading hall dealt in 10,575 tons of sugar, 44,860 tons of feed barley, 900 tons of rice and 800 tons of maize worth $28.9 million in total last week.

Also, the exchange conducted transactions in 191,033 tons of metal and mineral products, including 178,488 tons of steel products, 5,125 tons of copper, 140 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 120 tons of aluminum valued at $165.4 million in the past week.

The IME was established on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law on Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran and following the merger of the agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran capital market providing endless trading opportunities for the clients in and out of the country.

Various sectors of economy and national industry benefit from the exchange operation. The IME currently offers various services, including:

Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME,

Price discovery and price making for Iran's Over the Counter (OTC), secondary markets and the end users,

Providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases,

Providing Trading platform and user interface,

Providing Clearing and Settlement services

Risk management,

Technology services,

Training and education of market paticipants.