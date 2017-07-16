Raw steel exports up 45%

Iran's raw steel exports during mid-March-mid-May witnessed a 45-percent growth compared to the figure for the same two months of last year.

During this period, Iran exported 1.84 million tons of raw steel whereas the figure for the same two-month period in 2016 was 748,000 tons, IRNA reported.

Of this year's total exports, 457,000 tons pertained to billet and bloom. Last year, the figure stood at 516,000 tons which is 11 percent higher than the figure for the current year.

Slab exports during March 21-May 21, amounted to 627,000 tons indicating a 170-percent growth compared to the amount for the same period of last year, which was 232,000 tons.

In addition, exports of steel products in the same time-span in the current year, reached 180,000 tons, down 65 percent from the figure for the same duration of last year, which was 509,000 tons.

In this period, coiled round bar exports, standing at 34,000 tons, accounted for the biggest part of Iran's overseas sales of steel products. The figure stood at 9,000 tons in the same period last year which is 278 percent lower than the amount for the current year.

During the 62 day-period of this year, round bar exports amounted to 83,000 tons, indicating a 66-percent growth compared to the figure for the same period a year ago.

In the two-month period in 2017, Iran exported 15,000 tons and 2,000 tons of three-millimeter and below three-millimeter hot roll sheets respectively. The figures are both 96 percent lower than last year's which were 357,000 tons and 45,000 tons.

In the 62-day period ending May 21, Iran sold 12,000 tons of other steel products in foreign markets, which showed a 50-percent rise compared to the figure for the same duration ending May 20, 2016, which was 8,000 tons.

Also, in the same time-span last year, raw steel imports stood at 30,000 tons indicating an 81-percent decline to 6,000 tons in the same duration this year.

During March 21-May 21, 2017, Iran imported 351,000 tons of steel products — down by 29 percent year-on-year.

Last year, the country imported 496,000 of steel products.

Iran's steel exports is expected to reach 8 million tons and 15 million tons by March 2018 and 2025, respectively.