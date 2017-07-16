Iran-Vietnam economic ties grow 120% over past four years: Minister

Iran has experienced a 120-percent growth in its economic relations with Vietnam in the past four years, said Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammadreza Nematzadeh on Sunday.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Iran-Vietnam joint economic commission in Tehran, IRNA reported.

"After the [1979] Islamic Revolution, Iran faced eight years of imposed war and 10 years of severe economic and political sanctions, but the country managed to score major advancements," he said.

Referring to Iran-Vietnam economic ties, he said, "Today after four years, we are witnessing the re-launching of the two countries' joint economic commission."

He added, "Economic exchanges between Iran and Vietnam should reach at least $2 billion annually."

Reciprocal visits of the presidents of Iran and Vietnam in the past few months show the profound level of cooperation between the two countries, the minister noted.

On Saturday, the First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri said that Iran has no limit in developing ties with Vietnam.

Jahangiri further told visiting Vietnam's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Euong that Tehran seeks an increase in trade exchanges with Hanoi.

The official said Vietnam has special position in Iran's foreign policy and Tehran has no limit on promoting cooperation with Hanoi.

He evaluated political relations between Iran and Vietnam as 'positive and satisfactory'. He pointed to constructive cooperation between the two countries at the international level and said Tehran-Hanoi political cooperation in the past four decades kept growing and increased day by day.

The official expressed pleasure with holding joint cooperation commission meeting in Tehran and said unfortunately the meeting was disrupted for several years and hoped that it could be held regularly.

Jahangiri said the two countries have plenty of capacities and capabilities and the level of economic relations may increase noticeably.

He pointed to emphasis of both Iranian and Vietnamese presidents and to the agreements reached between the two sides to increase trade and economic exchanges to $2 billion annually.

He said one of the prerequisites to achieving this objective is to expand banking cooperation.

The official expressed Iran's readiness to meet Vietnam's needs in oil, gas, engineering and technical services as well as polymer materials noting that in the upcoming commission meeting the two countries could reach good agreements to promote economic relations.

The two countries may also cooperate in other fields such as culture, campaign against terrorism, drugs trafficking and money laundering.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam described political relations between the two countries 'desirable' and said the two countries should try to increase economic and trade relations in tandem.

Xuan Euong pointed to 40 years of political and diplomatic relations between the two countries and added that the ties grew in all those years.

He expressed his interest in accessing Central Asian markets through Iran.

The Vietnamese minister stressed that Iran has high capacities in economic and trade domains such as oil, gas, petrochemicals, minerals and agricultural products and Vietnam is interested to supply its needs from the market.

He also presented a report on the working groups' decisions for cooperation in the banking, economic, trade, agricultural and cultural domains.