Foreign companies investing in Alborz Province

The presence of foreign delegations in Alborz Province and the conclusion of 22 contracts and memoranda of understanding with them indicates Iran’s stability and security, said Alborz Province governor general on Sunday.

According to IRNA, Hamid Tahaei noted, "One of the big oil companies, which has confidence in investing in Iran, has recently started its activity in our country delivering this message to other countries that Iran is a stable and secure country to bring their financial assets to."

He added, "A country famous for the latest technology in various realms has recently announced its readiness to share all its scientific achievements with Iran."

After the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the world major powers and the European Union (P5+1+EU) on July 14, 2015 which recently passed its second anniversary, the willingness for investment in Iran has increased and several foreign companies have expressed their readiness to start working in Iran while many others have already started operations.