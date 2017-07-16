RSS
0252 GMT July 16 2017

News ID: 196771
Published: 1419 GMT 16 Jul 2017

NATO chief phoned Turkish, German FMs over airbase row

NATO chief phoned Turkish, German FMs over airbase row

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to the Turkish and German foreign ministers last week to urge them to resolve their differences over visits to Turkish airbases, part of a wider row between the two allies, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Germany has refused to extradite asylum seekers Turkey says were involved in last year's coup attempt, Berlin is demanding the release of a Turkish-German journalist and Ankara has refused to let German lawmakers visit soldiers at two airbases.

German soldiers contribute to a NATO air surveillance mission at Konya, 250 km (155 miles) south of the Turkish capital Ankara, and its troops stationed at another airbase, in Incirlik, have already been moved to Jordan.

NATO said Jens Stoltenberg had called Sigmar Gabriel and Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday to ask them to settle the disputes.

“We hope that Germany and Turkey are able to find a mutually acceptable date for a visit,” a NATO spokesman said.

Germany’s armed forces are under parliamentary control and Berlin says the lawmakers must have access to its soldiers.

 

   
