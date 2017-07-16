RSS
News ID: 196773
Published: 1427 GMT 16 Jul 2017

Iranian-US dual national jailed for 10 years for spying in Iran

Iranian-US dual national jailed for 10 years for spying in Iran

An Iranian court has sentenced US dual national to 10 years in prison on spying charges, Iran’s Judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman did not name the person or give details on when the sentence was passed but said the person was a citizen of the United States.

“This person, who was gathering information and was directly guided by America, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the sentence can be appealed,” spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on state television.

Ejei said he will provide more details once the Judiciary delivers a final verdict.

 

   
