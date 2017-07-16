Qur'an copy written by slave in US on display in Beirut

A copy of the Holy Qur'an written by an African slave in the US is on show at an exhibition in Beirut, Lebanon.

Rami al-Nimr, a Palestinian merchant living in Beirut, has mounted the exhibit, which features the art of Arabic calligraphy and includes old Arabic manuscripts, according to MEonline.

The event began in April and will continue until October, according to Al-Nimr.

The items on display are from Nimr's personal collection purchased from various individuals in different countries, he said.

One of the rare items is the copy of the Qur'an written in 1740s by an African slave.

The young slave had been sold to a family in the US state of Pennsylvania.

He managed to escape but was arrested and put in jail and wrote the copy while in prison, Nimr said.

The young slave had also drawn a portrait of himself on the first page of the book.