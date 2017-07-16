Zarif: Use of WMDs against Iran’s ideology

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that use of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) including nuclear weapons is against Islamic Republic of Iran’s ideology.

Speaking to Fareed Zakaria “One On 1,” talk show in CNN, Zarif referred to the use of chemical weapons by former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hossein against Iranian nation during the eight-year imposed war (1980-88) and said Iran is a victim of use of chemical weapons, IRNA reported.

The peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program has been confirmed several times by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Zarif said.

Friday marked the second anniversary of Iran’s nuclear agreement, one of the major multilateral diplomatic achievements in recent years.

Being the fruit of a series of difficult and lengthy negotiations between Iran and world’s major powers, the nuclear agreement was finally signed on July 14, 2015 in Vienna.