Israel reopens Al-Aqsa Mosque, Muslims refuse to enter

Israel reopened the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas Sunday closed after a gunfight that killed two Israeli policemen and three Palestinians, but Muslim worshippers refused to enter due to new security measures including metal detectors and cameras.

Crowds chanted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) as a number of initial visitors entered the Haram al-Sharif compound, AFP reported.

The flashpoint holy site includes the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

A call to prayer rang out from Al-Aqsa, but Muslim worshippers held midday prayers outside the site in protest at the new security measures.

Dozens of worshippers gathered to pray at an entrance to the compound next to the Lions' Gate entry to the Old City.

"We reject the changes imposed by the Israeli authorities," Sheikh Omar Kiswani, the Al-Aqsa director, told reporters outside.

"We will not enter through these metal detectors."

Some women wailed and cried while telling people not to enter.

Three Palestinians engaged in a gun battle with Israeli police Friday in Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ Old City before entering the compound, where they were shot dead by security forces.

Israeli authorities said the Palestinians had come from the flashpoint holy site to carry out an attack.

Israel took the highly unusual decision of closing the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for Friday prayers, triggering anger from Muslims and Jordan, the holy site's custodian.

The site remained closed on Saturday, while parts of Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ Old City were also under lockdown.

Israeli authorities said the closure was necessary to carry out security checks and announced they would reopen the compound Sunday.

Police said Sunday that so far two gates leading to the holy site had been opened, equipped with metal detectors, adding that more than 200 people had entered.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Saturday night, a statement from Amman said.

Abdullah called on Netanyahu to reopen the Al-Aqsa compound and stressed the need to "avoid any escalation at the site".

Proposals to change security measures at the compound have sparked controversy in the past.

A plan developed in 2015 between Israel and Jordan to install cameras at the site itself fell apart amid disagreement over how they would be operated.

The Haram al-Sharif is central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians fearing Israel may one day seek to assert further control over it.

It is located in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas, occupied by Israel in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.

It is considered the third holiest site in Islam.