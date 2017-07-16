Iran claims top spot in Asian karate meet

On Sunday, the final day of the competitions, Iran women’s kumite team, which had Hamideh Abbas-Ali and Fatemeh Chalaki in its lineup, beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 in the final contest to win the gold medal.
Iran also won the men’s kumite team gold by outpowering Saudi Arabia in the final 3-0. The Iranian team consisted of Zabiolah Pourshib, Mehdi Khodabakhshi, Sajjad ganjzadeh and Bahman Asgari.
Iran’s Bahman Asgari (-75kg) and Amir Mahdizadeh (-60kg) also clinched two kumite golds after outmuscling opponents from Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in the final bouts, respectively.
Majid Hasan-Nia, who had initially overcome his Kazak opponent in the men’s -55kg kumite final, was handed silver after the officiating team changed the referee’s last-second decision in favor of the Iranian Karateka’s opponent based on a video review requested by the Kazak rival’s coaching staff.
Sajjad Ganjzadeh also had to settle for the silver medal after he suffered a defeat against Saudi Arabia’s competitor in the men’s +84kg kumite final.
Also, both Iran men’s and women’s kata teams took the silver medals.
On Saturday, Mehdi Khodabakhshi and Mobina Kaviani had clinched two bronze medals in the women’s -68kg and men’s -84kg kumite contests, respectively.
On Friday, Iran’s karate teams managed to win the title in the 16th AKF Cadet, Junior, U-21 in the Kazak capital of Astana.