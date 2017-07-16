Iran claims top spot in Asian karate meet

Iran was crowned champion at the 14th Asian Karate Federation (AKF) Senior Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, claiming ten medals including four golds.

On Sunday, the final day of the competitions, Iran women’s kumite team, which had Hamideh Abbas-Ali and Fatemeh Chalaki in its lineup, beat Chinese Taipei 2-0 in the final contest to win the gold medal.

Iran also won the men’s kumite team gold by outpowering Saudi Arabia in the final 3-0. The Iranian team consisted of Zabiolah Pourshib, Mehdi Khodabakhshi, Sajjad ganjzadeh and Bahman Asgari.

Iran’s Bahman Asgari (-75kg) and Amir Mahdizadeh (-60kg) also clinched two kumite golds after outmuscling opponents from Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan in the final bouts, respectively.

Majid Hasan-Nia, who had initially overcome his Kazak opponent in the men’s -55kg kumite final, was handed silver after the officiating team changed the referee’s last-second decision in favor of the Iranian Karateka’s opponent based on a video review requested by the Kazak rival’s coaching staff.

Sajjad Ganjzadeh also had to settle for the silver medal after he suffered a defeat against Saudi Arabia’s competitor in the men’s +84kg kumite final.

Also, both Iran men’s and women’s kata teams took the silver medals.

On Saturday, Mehdi Khodabakhshi and Mobina Kaviani had clinched two bronze medals in the women’s -68kg and men’s -84kg kumite contests, respectively.

On Friday, Iran’s karate teams managed to win the title in the 16th AKF Cadet, Junior, U-21 in the Kazak capital of Astana.