RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0750 GMT July 16 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196789
Published: 1559 GMT 16 Jul 2017

Pakistan launches operation near Afghanistan

Pakistan launches operation near Afghanistan

Pakistan says it has launched a new military operation near the Afghan border to combat militants.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, an army spokesman, says an infantry division backed by air force and artillery will clear the Rajgal Valley in the Khyber tribal region.

He says Pakistan has informed Afghan authorities and urged them to take similar measures on their side of the border.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have long accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous border.

Pakistan's construction of a fence along part of the frontier has also caused tensions, as Afghanistan does not recognize the colonial-era line as an international border.

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
Afghanistan
military operation
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1144 sec