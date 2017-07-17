Sublime Iranian scientist disgraces Trump’s Travel Ban

The American news channel CBS in a report on Saturday about the sad demise of the Iranian math genius Maryam Mirzakhani referred to her as an instance of Trump’s Travel Ban idiocy.

“In recent month, her name was often invoked as an example of folly of President Trump’s Travel Ban,” said the US American news channel, IRNA wrote.

Mirzakhani the first Iranian and also the first woman who won the Fields Medal which is known as the Nobel Prize of mathematics, was a 40-year-old professor of the Stanford University when she succumbed to cancer in a US hospital on Saturday.

In a report about Mirzakhani’s great achievements and her magnificent talents in mathematics, CBS mentioned the discriminatory Travel Ban by the US President Donald Trump which has taken effect since June 29.

The new rules tighten visa policies affecting citizens from six majority Muslim nations: Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, and Iran.

People from those countries who need new visas will now have to prove a close family relationship or an existing relationship with an entity like a school or a business in the United States.

In 1994, Mirzakhani won a gold medal in the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad, to be the first female Iranian student to have received a gold medal in mathematics. In the 1995 Toronto International Mathematical Olympiad, she became the first Iranian student to receive a perfect score and win two gold medals.

The late Mirzakhani obtained her BSc in mathematics (1999) from Sharif University of Technology, Tehran. She went to the US and got a PhD from Harvard University in 2004.

Born on May 3, 1977, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, a year before she set the record of the first ever woman to win the prestigious Fields Medal.

The new biased rules for traveling to the United States are definitely depriving the world to have such geniuses.

Iranians who live in America are among the highest educated people in the United States. They have historically excelled in business, academia, the sciences, arts, and entertainment.

In a very recent instance of the US government applying the discriminatory Travel Ban rule, an Iranian cancer researcher traveling to the United States to work as a visiting scholar at Boston Children’s Hospital was detained, along his wife and three children, aged 6, 3 and 7 months, upon entering Boston Logan International Airport, despite having a valid “visiting work visa that was issued in May,” according to Boston Globe newspaper.

It is obvious that the world of science will suffer from such actions by the US government and the world cannot benefit from the major and magnificent scientists such as late Mirzakhani for the betterment of the humanity.