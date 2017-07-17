RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0631 GMT July 17 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196800
Published: 0445 GMT 17 Jul 2017

Iraqi interior minister: Daesh leader Baghdadi likely still alive

Iraqi interior minister: Daesh leader Baghdadi likely still alive
Abu Bakr Baghdadi (MEHR NEWS AGENCY)

Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), is likely to be alive and is currently hiding on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Raqqa, Abu Ali Basri, the head of the intelligence and counterterrorism department of the Iraqi Interior Ministry, said Sunday.

“He is hiding in Syria, to be precise outside Raqqa,” Basri said, as quoted by the Al Arabiya broadcaster, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Basri pointed out that the Iraqi security services are interested in persecution of Baghdadi and his followers more than anyone else.

On Tuesday, the Al Sumaria News broadcaster claimed that the Daesh issued a statement confirming Baghdadi's death.

On June 16, the Russian Defense Ministry said Baghdadi was likely to be eliminated as a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces strike on a militant command post in the southern suburb of the city of Raqqa in late May. It noted that it was in the process of confirming the information through various channels.

   
KeyWords
Daesh
Baghdadi
alive
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0987 sec