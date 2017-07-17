US, allies behind six-year long crisis in Syria

Iran’s senior MP Boroujerdi said that the US and its allies in the region are the main cause of the six-year crisis and bloodshed in Syria and other countries.

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi made the remarks in a meeting with Hussein al-Raqeeb, member of People's Council of Syria, in Tehran on Sunday, Mehr News Agency wrote.

During the meeting, Boroujerdi censured the international community’s silence and passivity in the face of the organized crimes committed by terrorists in Syria, adding “while people in some part of Syria are under terrorist siege and going through a critical situation, the so-called defenders of human rights do not take any steps to help Syrians and lesson their suffering.”

Boroujerdi further voiced Iranian parliament’s support for the Syrian nation and government in the fight against terrorism.

The Syrian MP, for his part, voiced deep regret over the June 7 terrorist attacks in Tehran, adding “the scourge of terrorism and extremism is a global issue that will soon spread to all over the world if all countries do not take unified actions against it.”

Raqeeb thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support, adding “the Syrian people will never forget Iran’s help during this difficult time.”

He further stressed that the Syrian nation will continue fighting terrorism until the complete eradication of this scourge.