RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0631 GMT July 17 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196804
Published: 0512 GMT 17 Jul 2017

Number of self-employed retailers drops in South Korea

Number of self-employed retailers drops in South Korea
YONHAP

The number of people who run small businesses without any employees in the retail sector declined this year, data showed on Monday, amid a prolonged slump due to lukewarm private consumption in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

According to the data from the Bank of Korea (BoK), the number of small business owners without employees in the sector dropped by some 10,000 in the January-May period compared with the same period last year, Yonhap reported.

The total number of self-employed small business owners without employees in the country, meanwhile, increased by 419,000 on-year during the cited period, the data showed. Small business owners with employees also increased by 665,000 on-year in the January-May period.

Experts say snowballing household debt has been a major drag on private consumption, leading many self-employed businessmen in the industry to go out of business.

South Korea's household debt, including credit purchases, hit a record 1,359.7 trillion won ($1.2 trillion) at the end of March.

   
KeyWords
self-employed
South Korea
self-employed retailers
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2942 sec