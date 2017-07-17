Suicide blast kills three border security forces in northwest Pakistan

At least three border security personnel, including a major, lost their lives in a suicide blast in Pakistan’s north western city of Peshawar on Monday.

According to police report, the suicide attacker targeted the convoy of the border security personnel when it was traveling from its camp in Hayatabad area, IRNA reported.

Several other people were injured in the explosion.

Two vehicles that were part of the convoy were damaged in the blast.

Security personnel cordoned off the area after the explosion as rescue services shifted the injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

The incident occurred less than a day after army has announced Operation 'Khyber-4' under Radd-ul-Fasaad (RuF) to wipe out terrorists in the Rajgal Valley area of Khyber tribal area.

The number of attacks on security personnel has increased in the country in recent days. Many police and army personnel have been killed or injured in recent attacks in Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi and Chaman cities of Pakistan.