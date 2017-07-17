Terrorist groups in region bolstered by US, UK

Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri said on Monday that certain evidence and documents point to the US and UK complicity in the formation and reinforcement of terrorist groups in the Middle East.

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces noted that the US seeks to expand the circle of its influence in West Asia by inverting the concept of terrorism and extending its scope to include jihadi and resistance groups, Mehr News Agency wrote.

“This is while the US is known as the main violator of human rights and the prime sponsor of terrorist groups and state terrorism,” he added.

Jazayeri went on to call on the great Arab community in the region and across the world to adopt a new approach based on liberation of Palestine and closer support to resistance groups in the region against the US and Israel’s excessive demands and acts of aggression.

“All regimes which aided terrorists in Iraq and Syria are themselves gripped with problems that will have even more adverse consequences in the future; the US is not exempt from this,” he stressed.

Jazayeri went on to add, “The US must realize that the terrorist image of the Zionist regime and the occupation of Palestine will never be concealed from other nations, no matter how much the US tries to polish this image or keeps promoting its Iranophobia project.”