0436 GMT July 17 2017

Published: 1036 GMT 17 Jul 2017

Meymand: A wonderful village of houses within caves

Meymand: A wonderful village of houses within caves
EHSAN KAMALI/TASNIM

Meymand (also spelled ‘Maymand’ and ‘Meimand’) is a village of troglodytes — cave dwellers — located in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman.

Meymand village has been continuously inhabited for 2,000 to 3,000 years making it one of Iran’s four oldest surviving villages, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Some claim that Meymand Village has been inhabited for 12,000 years, that is, since the ‘middle stone ages’, making it a Mesolithic village.

Reportedly, 10,000-year-old stone engravings and 6,000-year-old potteries have been discovered at the site.

The village is a UNESCO world heritage site and was awarded UNESCO’s 2005 Melina Mercouri prize.

Meymand Village is located some 35 kilometers northeast of the town of Shahr-e Babak ― a Kermani town on the road that runs between Tehran in the north and the port of Bandar Abbas in the south.

Shahr-e Babak means Babak’s city and Shahr-e Babak is said to be the birthplace of the founder of Sassanid dynasty. The road from Shahr-e Babak rises into the surrounding mountains until it reaches Meymand at an elevation of 2,240 meters.

Meymand, as one of the districts of Shahr-e Babak, is one of the spectacular villages of Iran. There are a mass of crypts with 15 stony, circular and roof-less chambers in the village.

The same covers an area of approximately 400sq.m. This vicinity seems to be a place of burial, as skeleton bones and other articles have been found.

The stony mosque of Meymand is yet another interesting site in this village. The ancient houses in this rural settlement resemble minarets constructed in the heart of these hard-stone mountains.

In this minaret-shaped dwellings which are very strong and durable, are chambers, corridors and pillars displaying an intriguing architecture.

Rock art can be found in and around Meymand. Also, three kilometers northeast of Meymand, beside a gravel road that runs towards the Tela Valley, lies a hill called ‘Mar Khazineh’ (Mar means hill in the local dialect).

A 350-meter climb down the hill brings one to an estodan (ossuary) plot filled with scattered pieces of maliciously-destroyed ossuaries decorated with rock art. Locals say that these and other ossuaries are from the Zoroastrian-Sassanid era.

Due to the incline of the surrounding valley, these dwellings are placed in a terraced fashion, in four or five steps one after another.

Their height is two meters and are nearly 16-20 sq.m. in area, and are devoid of windows or chimneys. In the center of each chamber is a stove that was used for cooking purposes as well as warming the dwellings.

Indeed we can say that Meymand is parallel to history and is the head of history.

Seeing Meymand means seeing history and the ordinary life of people for who are interested in history, past and its issues.

