RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0436 GMT July 17 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196826
Published: 1347 GMT 17 Jul 2017

Kremlin hopes US finds 'political wisdom' to solve diplomatic row

Kremlin hopes US finds 'political wisdom' to solve diplomatic row
Reuters

The Kremlin said on Monday it hoped the Trump administration would find the political wisdom to solve a diplomatic dispute with Moscow over the seizure of Russian diplomatic property in the United States.

Barack Obama, then US president, ordered the seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats in December over what he said was their involvement in hacking the 2016 US presidential election campaign, something Russia flatly denies, according to Reuters.

Russia has said too many American spies operate in Moscow under diplomatic cover and has said it might expel some of them to retaliate over the incident.

"We still hope that our American colleagues will demonstrate a certain political wisdom and political will," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about the dispute.

Peskov said any US preconditions to return the property would be unacceptable for Moscow and said Washington's failure to hand back the compounds ran counter to international law.

He declined to discuss what steps Russia would take if the meeting between Ryabkov and Shannon failed to resolve the row.

   
KeyWords
Kremlyn
US
row
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2569 sec