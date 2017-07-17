Iranians collect four world para athletics medals

Mohsen Kaedi claimed the silver medal in men’s shot put F34 category with a throw of 10.93m at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships.

Iranian athletes continued to put in great performances at the ongoing 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in England, and earned four more medals to lift the country’s overall tally to six medals at the competitions.

On Sunday evening, Iran’s Mohsen Kaedi vied for the top honor in the men’s shot put F34 category at the Olympic Stadium in London, and managed to pocket the silver medal with a best throw of 10.93m, presstv.com reported.

Qatari competitor threw 11.38m to receive the gold.

Colombian athlete snatched bronze in this category, registering 10.89m.

Separately, Iran’s 34-year-old Ali Mohammad-Yari claimed the silver medal in the men's discus throw F56 class, with his personal best throw of 43.53m.

Cuban representative clinched the gold medal with 45.47m, while the Egyptian contester threw the discus 37.75m to settle for bronze.

Furthermore, Chinese Paralympian athlete registered 15.30m in the men's shot put F35 final, and collected the gold medal.

Iranian shot putter Mehran Nikoei-Majd stood on the silver podium with the best throw of 15.15m.

Seyyed Ali-Asghar Javanmardi, another representative from Iran, threw 15.13m and scooped the bronze medal.

On Saturday, Iran’s Paralympic discus thrower Mohsen Majidi Jamal-Abadi recorded a throw of 52.75m in his final attempt at the men’s discus throw F37 category competitions and earned a bronze medal.

On first day of the tournament, Iran’s Javad Hardani snatched a silver medal in the F38 shot put section after throwing 52.75 meters.

The 2017 World Para Athletics Championships started in in London on July 14, and will conclude on July 23.

It is the 8th edition of the event, which was formerly known as the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletics World Championship prior to 2017, and features 213 medal events.