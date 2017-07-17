RSS
0436 GMT July 17 2017

News ID: 196828
Published: 1402 GMT 17 Jul 2017

2,600-year-old instrument on display in Persepolis museum

2,600-year-old instrument on display in Persepolis museum
ifpnews.com

A museum located in the Persepolis compound in Iran's Fars Province is home to dozens of ancient relics unearthed in the area, including a 2,600-year-old instrument.

The pieces on display in Persepolis Museum were unearthed during excavations over years. Some of the pieces displayed in the museum include eye-colored beads, clay tablets, spearheads, arrows, parts of ancient statues, fire pots and azure bricks, ifpnews.com reported.

Achaemenid or Bronze Karna is one of the most interesting antiques in the museum. Karna is a wind instrument which dates back to about 2,500 years ago.

According to historical documents as well as books by great historians such as Herodotus, Karna was used by the military men under Achaemenid Empire. The army used the wind instrument to declare war and festivities.

The Achaemenid Karna is made of bronze — an alloy of copper and tin. It was unearthed in 1957 in the Persepolis compound, according to a report by Carnaval website.

The length of the ancient wind instrument is 120 centimeters. The diameters of its outside and inside bell are respectively 48cm and 5cm.

Having studied Bronze Karna for years, archeologists have come to the conclusion that the wind instrument dates back to 6th century BC. In other words, the instrument is now 2,600 years old.

Achaemenid or Bronze Karna is now on display in Persepolis Museum.

   
