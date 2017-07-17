Neymar 'Uncomfortable' under Messi's 'Shadow'

Neymar has spent the majority of his time at Barcelona playing under the shadow of club's talisman, Lionel Messi. Photo by: TORU YAMANAKA/GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona star Neymar is reportedly unhappy at the Nou Camp and that could pave the way for a sensational move to either Manchester United or Real Madrid.

Neymar is entering his fifth season at Barcelona and has won every major trophy since arriving from Santos in 2013, express.co.uk reported.

The Brazil international is regarded as one of the best players in world football and, as a result, the European elite would love to sign him.

Neymar has spent the majority of his time at Barcelona playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi, who is the club's talisman.

And the decision to hand the Argentina international a bumper new wage of £500,000-a-week means that situation is unlikely to change anytime soon.

As a result, talk has been rife that Neymar could quit the Nou Camp.

And Catalan newspaper Sport claimed the 25-year-old is unsettled in his current surroundings.

He is supposedly being advised to leave Barcelona so he can move out of Messi's shadow and forge a reputation for himself away from the Argentinean.

It is said that Manchester United and Real Madrid – as well as Paris Saint-Germain – would love to snap him up.

United is still looking for a marquee name to fill the void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure, and though the Red Devils spent £75million on Romelu Lukaku the Belgium international has not secured superstar status just yet.

Real, meanwhile, would love to poach the star from fierce rival Barcelona 16 years after the Madrid side did the same with Luis Figo.

It is said Neymar is listening to all offers from clubs and his current team is worried he could opt to leave for a new challenge elsewhere.