Iran's 'Retouch' receives Audience Award at Portugal festival

Iranian film 'Retouch', by Kaveh Mazaheri, won the Audience Award at the 25th Curtas Vila do Conde in Portugal.

The film's cast dedicated the award to the groundbreaking Iranian mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani, the first woman to receive the prestigious Fields Medal for mathematics who died on Saturday following a long battle with breast cancer, rr.sapo.pt wrote.

The documentary 'Farpões, Baldios', by Portuguese Marta Mateus, won the grand prize of the 25th Curtas Vila do Conde, worth €2,000.

This year's edition of the short film festival distinguished the documentary 'Farpões, Baldios' which according to the jury of the contest, is "a film that revives a lineage of works where childhood unlocks the sufferings, the errors and the virtuosities of the past".

The Animation Prize was awarded to the film 'My Burden' by Niki Lindroth Von Bahr, the Documentary Prize was awarded to the short film 'O Peixe' by Brazilian Jonathas de Andrade while 'Les Îles' by Frenchman Yann Gonzalez won the Fiction Prize.

In the national competition, the jury of Curtas de Vila do Conde distinguished this year's João Pedro Rodrigues film 'Où en êtes-vous', a prize in the global value of €2,500 sponsored by BPI and Pixel Bunker.

The jury stated that in order to be considered the best film, it must be "capable of blowing everything up as soon as possible" and that this film by João Pedro Rodrigues "brilliantly debates the self-portrait of humanity itself, a general enterprise that is the cinema, at the same time that it displaces the principles of the autobiography".

The festival made a full retrospective of the French filmmaker F.J. Ossang, who directed his latest film, '9 Doigts', in co-production with 'The Sound and the Fury', announced this week for the Locarno Festival in Switzerland.