Muslims avoid entering Al-Aqsa over Israeli security measures

Muslims heeded calls Monday not to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and protested outside after Israeli authorities installed metal detectors at entrances to the ultra-sensitive site following a gunfight that killed two Israeli policemen and three Palestinians.

The compound in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas was largely empty on Monday apart from tourists and Jewish visitors, with Muslims again praying and protesting outside the site instead of entering through the metal detectors, AFP reported.

The Haram al-Sharif compound also includes the Dome of the Rock.

Several hundred people could be seen praying outside two different entrances to the site around midday on Monday.

There were protests after the prayer, with crowds shouting: "Aqsa mosque, we sacrifice our souls and our blood." Israeli forces later sought to move them back.

"We will not break the solidarity of the people," said Jamal Abdallah, a Palestinian who now lives in the US state of Arizona and was planning to visit Al-Aqsa, but changed his mind when he was told of the situation.

Israel installed the metal detectors after Friday's incident near the holy site that saw three Palestinians engaging in a gun battle with Israeli police. They then entered the compound, where they were shot dead by Israeli forces.

Israel took the highly unusual decision of closing the compound for Friday prayers, triggering anger from Muslims and Jordan, the holy site's custodian.

The site remained closed on Saturday, while parts of Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ Old City were also under lockdown.

Israeli authorities said the closure was necessary to carry out security checks. They began reopening it on Sunday, but with metal detectors in place, while security cameras were also being installed in the area.

Al-Aqsa officials have refused to enter and have called on worshippers to do the same.

Palestinians view the new measures as Israel asserting further control over the site.

Crowds chanted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) as they gathered near the Lions Gate entrance to Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ Old City on Sunday.

On Sunday night, skirmishes broke out between Israeli police and worshippers outside the entrance, with the Red Crescent reporting 17 people wounded.

Proposals to change security measures at the compound have sparked controversy in the past.

A plan developed in 2015 between Israel and Jordan to install cameras at the site itself fell apart amid disagreement over how they would be operated.

The Haram al-Sharif is located in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas, occupied by Israel in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognized by the international community.

It is considered the third holiest site in Islam.