JCPOA: From national interests to partisan mudslinging

By Ali Khorram*

The second anniversary of the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal has been overshadowed by numerous debates in Iran, the US and Europe as well as regional nations.

These debates fall into two categories.

The first category pertains to experts’ views. The second involves political inclinations.

Those who assess the JCPOA in terms of technical issues share similar views. They believe in the positive results of the accord and regard it as a win-win deal. Proponents of such a stance also consider the nuclear agreement a constructive cooperation between Iran and the international community and look forward to seeing its positive outcomes in political, economic and industrial fields.

However, some groups in Iran, the US and regional nations have adopted adverse political views toward the JCPOA. They have been dreaming of the failure of the Iran nuclear deal.

Such groups are aware that if the JCPOA had not been reached between the Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group, hawks in the US would have resorted to Article 42 of the UN Charter in a bid to lay sea and air blockades to Iran and pave the ground for expanding America’s militarism in the Middle East.

Besides, Iran’s refusal to settle the standoff over its peaceful nuclear program could have sparked a fierce controversy.

Undoubtedly, such an approach would have adversely impacted the world and could have provided Americans with an excuse to incur losses to the Islamic Republic through Article 42 of the UN Charter.

Presently, almost all international powers are involved in military confrontations and political challenges in the Middle East and North Africa. The victims of such interventionist policies are civilians.

A glance at crises in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Lebanon, Egypt and Libya shows that a rational approach can protect Iran against instability in the Middle East.

Iran has at times exercised restraint vis-à-vis problems pertaining to the implementation of the JCPOA in order to preserve national interests, the nuclear industry and the country’s economy and industry.

Iran’s adversaries would be walking on air these days if Tehran had not adopted a rational policy toward the nuclear deal.

The majority of Iranians in the presidential, parliamentary and city council elections voted in favor of such a rational policy. Their votes conveyed the message that they call for constructive cooperation with the world and the pursuit of diplomatic methods to settle political differences with other countries.

Opponents of President Hassan Rouhani should refrain from approaches which pose challenges to the Islamic establishment. They can promote their capabilities rather than tarnish the Rouhani administration’s image to appeal to voters.

Nowadays, Iranians are comparing their country with China and South Korea which have turned into Washington’s rivals through developing their economies and reviving their industries.

The two Asian nations have managed to stand against the US via their economic power, while benefiting from investment opportunities.

Attempts made to undermine the JCPOA by some political groups inside Iran will tarnish the deal’s image among Europeans.

When these political groups launch propaganda against the nuclear deal, European investors, industrialists and bankers become reluctant to invest in Iran.

We cannot expect the JCPOA to bring great achievements when we question the deal ourselves.

Meanwhile, despite the irrational polices of US President Donald Trump toward the JCPOA, the deal is still in place.

Trump cannot revoke the accord while other members of the P5+1 group are strongly supporting it.

If the White House withdraws from the deal, Iran will be provided with an opportunity to form an international consensus against the US.

Such a consensus against Washington would encourage countries to expand their industrial and economic ties with Iran.

Moderate US politicians are fully aware of the consequences of discarding the JCPOA. Hence, it seems unlikely that the US will pull out of the deal.

*Ali Khorram is an international affairs analyst.