India willing to use capacities of Iranian FTZs: Envoy

India is seeking to establish direct ties between Anzali and Chabahar free trade zones to benefit from their capacities, said India's ambassador to Iran.

Saurabh Kumar further said in a meeting with Managing Director of Anzali Free Zone Reza Masrou that Iran and India are historically very close and the two countries should try to update ties, IRNA reported.

Kumar added that India seeks access to and establish relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and West Asia because New Delhi considers them as neighboring countries. He added that the two Iranian FTZs play a vital role in helping India achieve this objective.

Anzali is an Iranian harbor town in northern Gilan Province located along the southern coast of the Caspian Sea. Bandar-e Anzali is one of the most important seaports in the north of Iran and a FTZ.

Chabahar is a city and a Free Trade Zone in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province lying on the northern coast of the Gulf of Oman.

The Managing Director of Anzali Free Zone said in the meeting that relying on the capabilities of Anzali FTZ, Indian investors can make a good use of CIS economic opportunities through legal exemptions and Iran can help them by establishing joint companies between Iranian and Indian private sectors.