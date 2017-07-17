RSS
0437 GMT July 17 2017

News ID: 196846
Published: 1457 GMT 17 Jul 2017

Chinese seek cooperation with Iran university

Chinese seek cooperation with Iran university
IRNA

An academic delegation from Chinese Tsinghua University called for promoting bilateral academic and cultural relations during a visit to Sharif University of Technology.

According to IRNA, the Chinese delegation included President of Tsinghua University Qiu Yong and higher education students.

The delegation visited Sharif University of Technology's Institute for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology during which they held meetings with professors and officials.

Tsinghua University is a research university located in Beijing, China.

Tsinghua is consistently ranked as one of the top academic institutions in China and Asia. In 2015, Tsinghua University topped MIT and became the best engineering school in the world, according to the US News.

   
Chinese
cooperation
IranDaily
 
