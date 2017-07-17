RSS
0838 GMT July 17 2017

News ID: 196853
Published: 1644 GMT 17 Jul 2017

Iranian, European universities ink MoU on higher education

Twenty Iranian and 22 European universities have signed agreements to continue cooperation in the area of higher education, an Iranian deputy minister of science, research and technology says.

Hossein Salar Amoli added that a large Science and Technology Delegation of the European Union recently traveled to Iran and discussed ways to boost scientific and educational cooperation between Iran and EU member states.

“Representatives of 22 European universities and about 20 Iranian universities also inked agreements on the possibility of conducting joint projects and exchanging professors and students,” the deputy for international affairs added.

If such agreements are approved, Iran and the 28-nation bloc will jointly finance them, he noted.

Amoli said the EU attaches special importance to the Iranian universities given their excellent academic quality.

Furthermore, the European universities are interested in working with Iran given the high level of its security in the region and the great capabilities of the Iranian scientists, he added.

   
