Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. /AP

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has resumed hearings in a corruption case which will decide the future of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The court is now reviewing fresh evidence against the premier before deciding whether or not to disqualify Sharif for hiding his offshore assets. Press TV’s Javed Rana reports from the Pakistani capital.

JAVED RANA/presstv.com

