News ID: 196874 Published: 0705 GMT 18 Jul 2017

MAJ Gen Asif Ghafoor says that arrests made after last month’s attack in Parachinar revealed links with terrorists on the other side of the border. /APP



Pakistan army has launched a major ground offensive in the north west of the country to counter the potential threat posed by Daesh terrorists. The operation is seen as a crucial move to deny Daesh any foothold in the country. Press TV’s Kamran Yousaf has the details.

KAMRAN YOUSAF/presstv.com

