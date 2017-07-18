Being single or widowed raises dementia risk

Being single or widowed increases the risk of dementia, a study found.

Compared with married people, singles had a 42-percent higher risk of the devastating brain disease, express.co.uk reported.

People who had lost a spouse saw their chance of developing dementia go up by a quarter.

But there was no extra risk for divorcees, experts from University College London and Camden and Islington the National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust found.

Dr. Laura Phipps, from Alzheimer’s Research UK, said, “Spouses may help to encourage healthy habits, look out for their partner’s health and provide social support.

“Social interaction can help to build a mental resilience that allows people to function for longer with a disease like Alzheimer’s before showing symptoms.”

She said levels of fitness and education were behind much of the differences in risk between single, married and widowed people.

She added, “Staying physically, mentally and socially active are things everyone, regardless of their marital status, can work towards.”

The review of 14 studies was presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in London.