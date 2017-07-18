RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0955 GMT July 18 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196887
Published: 0738 GMT 18 Jul 2017

Tehran, Bishkek seeking development of healthcare ties

Tehran, Bishkek seeking development of healthcare ties
M.REZA DEHDARI/MNA

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Hassan Hashemi and his Kyrgyz counterpart Taalaibek Batiraliev have held talks during a preliminary meeting in Bishkek.

The talks on Monday focused on healthcare and medical issues as well as the formation of a committee to follow up implementation of the bilateral agreements signed between the two nations, IRNA reported.

The official ministerial meeting between Iran’s health minister and his Kyrgyz counterpart is expected to be held today.

During his stay in Bishkek, Hashemi will also visit several universities and medical centers to explore new ways to further ties.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Tehran
Bishkek
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/3960 sec