Tehran, Bishkek seeking development of healthcare ties

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Hassan Hashemi and his Kyrgyz counterpart Taalaibek Batiraliev have held talks during a preliminary meeting in Bishkek.

The talks on Monday focused on healthcare and medical issues as well as the formation of a committee to follow up implementation of the bilateral agreements signed between the two nations, IRNA reported.

The official ministerial meeting between Iran’s health minister and his Kyrgyz counterpart is expected to be held today.

During his stay in Bishkek, Hashemi will also visit several universities and medical centers to explore new ways to further ties.