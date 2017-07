News ID: 196892 Published: 0933 GMT 18 Jul 2017

Over seven million Venezuelans have voted in a symbolic referendum intended to de-legitimize President Nicolas Maduro and his plan to rewrite the constitution. Maduro’s supporters held their own vote in a rehearsal of a government-backed ballot on July 30 to elect a body that would revise the constitution. More in this report by PRESSTV’s correspondent Jesus Silva from Caracas.

