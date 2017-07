Loeb lost 2 hours after he crashed into a ditch some 84 kilometers into the stage in China, losing 2 hours to see his chances of victory in the rally all but over.

French driver Sebastien Loeb has lost the top spot in the Silk Way Rally after suffering a setback during the 9th stage of the race, PRESSTV reported.

Loeb lost two hours after he crashed into a ditch some 84 kilometers into the stage in China, losing two hours to see his chances of victory in the rally all but over.

The Frenchman was leading by an hour and eight minutes before the stage on Monday but he's now 45 minutes behind new overall leader Cyril Despres.

The stage was won by Loeb’s teammate Stephane Peterhansel while Lu Binglong finished second.