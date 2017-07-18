RSS
News ID: 196896
Published: 1322 GMT 18 Jul 2017

Mottaqian bags world para athletics silver

Mottaqian bags world para athletics silver
Hashemiyeh Mottaqian clinched the silver in the women’s javelin throw F56 class at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London, England.

Iran’s Hashemiyeh Mottaqian exceeded expectations at the ongoing 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in England, and was awarded the silver medal.

In the women’s javelin throw F56 class, the 31-year-old Iranian pitcher claimed the silver medal with her best attempt of 20.66m at the Olympic Stadium in London on Monday evening to take Iran’s overall tally to seven medals in the competitions, Press TV reported.

Latvian contestant Diana Dadzite won the gold medal with a throw of 27.07m and Martina Willing from Germany earned the bronze with 20.57m.

Earlier in the competitions, Javad Hardani, Mohsen Kaedi, Ali Mohammad-Yari and Mehran Nekoei-Majd had claimed four silver medals.

Mohsen Majidi and Ali-Asghar Javanmardi had also garnered tow bronzes.

The World Para Athletics Championships started in London on July 14, and will continue until July 23.

   
IranDaily
 
