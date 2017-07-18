RSS
0150 GMT July 18 2017

News ID: 196897
Published: 1327 GMT 18 Jul 2017

Iran’s Farzin sets new para powerlifting record

Iran’s Farzin sets new para powerlifting record

Majid Farzin set a new world record of 238kg in the 88kg weight class, securing a gold medal at the 24th edition of Iran’s National Para Powerlifting Competitions.

Hany Abdelhady from Egypt had set the previous record of 233kg in Dubai, the UAE, on February 18, 2016, Press TV reported.

Seyyed Hamed Solhipour also lifted 230kg at the Iran’s National Para Powerlifting Competitions on Monday and won silver. Omid Hobab collected the bronze with a lift of 185kg.

Farzin had clinched the gold medal at the men's 80kg powerlifting contest of the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 24th edition of Iran’s National Par Powerlifting Competitions was held in the Iranian capital city of Tehran on July 16-18.

 

 

   
IranDaily
 
