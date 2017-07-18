RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0150 GMT July 18 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196900
Published: 1340 GMT 18 Jul 2017

Shishegaran designs poster for Iran's Mirzakhani

Shishegaran designs poster for Iran's Mirzakhani
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Iranian graphic artist Behzad Shishehgaran designed a poster in remembrance of the Iranian mathematician genius, Maryam Mirzakhani, the first woman to receive the prestigious Fields Medal for mathematics, who died on Saturday following a long battle with breast cancer.

The 40-year-old fought the ailment for four years and was recently hospitalized in the US as the cancer spread to her bone marrow.

Shishehgaran designed several cultural and social posters on different occasions, Mehr News Agency reported.

He said he created the poster to appreciate the great Iranian mathematician.

Shishegaran was born 1952 in Tehran. He graduated from Tehran School of Fine Arts with a diploma in painting. He went on to earn a BA in graphic design from Tehran University of Art.

He has created 18 collections of artworks since 1971 as well as designing numerous political, social and cultural posters.

   
KeyWords
poster
Mirzakhani
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1385 sec