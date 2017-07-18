Shishegaran designs poster for Iran's Mirzakhani

Iranian graphic artist Behzad Shishehgaran designed a poster in remembrance of the Iranian mathematician genius, Maryam Mirzakhani, the first woman to receive the prestigious Fields Medal for mathematics, who died on Saturday following a long battle with breast cancer.

The 40-year-old fought the ailment for four years and was recently hospitalized in the US as the cancer spread to her bone marrow.

Shishehgaran designed several cultural and social posters on different occasions, Mehr News Agency reported.

He said he created the poster to appreciate the great Iranian mathematician.

Shishegaran was born 1952 in Tehran. He graduated from Tehran School of Fine Arts with a diploma in painting. He went on to earn a BA in graphic design from Tehran University of Art.

He has created 18 collections of artworks since 1971 as well as designing numerous political, social and cultural posters.