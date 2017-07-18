180 female Iranian filmmakers to compete in int'l festival

A record-breaking number of Iranian female filmmakers are set to take part in various sections of an international film festival due to be held within the next two weeks.

According to ifpnews.com, more than 180 female filmmakers have already applied for participating in Feature, Lengthy Feature, Mid-length Film, Short Film, Documentary, Mid-length Documentary, Short Documentary, Animation and Neighborhood sections of International Shahr Film Festival.

This establishes a record in terms of the attendance of Iranian women filmmakers in an international film festival. The women's participation in the mid-length feature section is of particular significance.

Nearly 50 Iranian women filmmakers have applied to take part in Mid-length Feature and Short Film sections. On the other hand, in each of the Animation and Neighborhood Section, 39 women filmmakers have already applied for participation.

In Short and Mid-length Documentary sections, 36 Iranian women are present. In the Feature section, 10 filmmakers and in Lengthy Feature and Documentary, 7 filmmakers are going to take part.

Among the leading Iranian women filmmakers participating in the festival are Pouran Derakhshandeh with 'Under the Smoky Roof', Negar Azarbaijani with 'Narges Season', Monir Qeidi with 'Vilaieha', Majan Ashrafizadeh with 'Sis', Soheila Golestani with 'Two', Pegah Ahangarani with 'Men of Arbab Jamshid'.

The sixth edition of International Shahr Film Festival will be held in Tehran from July 31 to August 5.