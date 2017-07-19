Jahangiri inaugurates airport, harbor on Hendurabi Island

Iran's First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri officially opened the airport and harbor of Hendurabi Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday morning.

Hendurabi airport can handle aircraft such as Fokker 50, Fokker 100 and ATR 72 thanks to its 1,485-meter long and 30-meter wide runway with a 7.5-meter shoulder on each side, Mehr News Agency reported.

Jahangiri arrived on Kish Island on Monday for a two-day visit to the region to inaugurate several development projects.

The first test flight to Hendurabi airport was conducted successfully last February when a Harbin Y-12 aircraft with 18 passengers left Kish Island and successfully landed in the Persian Gulf Island after a 12-minute flight. The airport also has two separate helipads.

With the official operation of the airport, it will now be possible for Iranian and foreign tourists to visit the island.

Jahangiri also attended the inauguration ceremony for the harbor in Hendurabi Island whose pond covers 20 hectares. Cruise passenger boats with a length of 150 meters can moor at the harbor which also benefits from a floating berth post.

A floating deck with a capacity of 400,000 passengers per year has been constructed at the new harbor. The creation of a 5,000-ton fuel jetty and diesel, gasoline and mazut tanks are among other features of the facility.

Hendurabi is an Iranian island in the Persian Gulf, Hormuzgan Province, west of the Kish Island.