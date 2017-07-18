By Amir Ali Ramdani*

Recently, the term 'fourth industrial revolution' has been used widely and is seen in newspapers, magazines, television and radio. Studying the history of the previous industrial revolutions, it is clear that the revolutions have always transformed the industry and production and the daily life of people.

The world has experienced three industrial revolutions so far:

The first industrial revolution in 1784 when water and steam powers were used to launch machinery for mechanized production.

The second industrial revolution in 1870 when electricity was used for mass production.

The third industrial revolution in 1969 when electronics and information technology were used for automation of production.

And the fourth industrial revolution that is introduced currently and uses digital technology.

According to experts and researchers, this revolution will introduce bigger changes than earlier revolutions. Artificial intelligence is used more than devices and machinery. It is predicted that as the fourth industrial revolution takes place in the world, many changes will occur in different industries, especially in food industry, communication, automobile manufacturing, education, etc. For example:

In food industry, fruits are produced with no agricultural land. In education sector, courses are held in virtual environment and video conferences. In service sector, new tools are created to send shipments and mail orders. And small bird robots replace bike deliveries. In automotive industry, smart cars replace the current cars and they don't need fossil fuels.

There are many examples in this respect. This revolution will occur in the whole world and those societies are successful that are prepared from today. However, one question arises: Are you ready for this industrial revolution? Industrial revolution can be both an opportunity and a threat. It is an opportunity in societies that use the provided conditions well, and it is a threat in societies that are still involved in the previous industrial revolution. However, the important point is that if you lag behind this revolution, maybe you won't find an opportunity to keep up with advanced societies any more.

* Amir Ali Ramdani is a PhD student of industrial engineering.