Nematzadeh inaugurates Iran’s largest lead, zinc mine

Extraction from Iran's largest and the world’s second largest lead and zinc reserve began on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammadreza Nematzadeh.

According to Mehr News Agency, the Managing Director of Mahdiabad Lead and Zinc Mining Complex Amin Safari said, "The mine is located 116 kilometers southeast of Yazd city and contains over 160 million tons of lead and zinc with purities of 2.3 and 7.3 percent, respectively."

Barite reserves of the mine stands at over 10 million tons with specific gravity of 3.6 and the complex produces 4,000 tons of barite and 1,200 tons of lead and zinc per year, said the official.

He stated that a contract was inked with Mobin Trust Consortium based on which 185 million tons are expected to be recovered and an 800,000-ton zinc concentrate unit for will be constructed within five years.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nematzadeh said 4.5 million tons of steel were exported in the year to March 20, 2017 while the target for the current year has been set at seven million tons.

He said 100 mining regions had been introduced to eager domestic and foreign investors and contracts to conduct feasibility studies have been inked for two-thirds of them.

Underlining the need for new explorations and discoveries in addition to extraction, the minister hoped that Mahdiabad Lead and Zinc Mining Complex will attain full output capacity within four years.

Referring to private sector involvement in the country's industrial development, Nematzadeh said that government's agenda includes support for private investments.

The minister called for export-oriented production asserting that the objective could not be attained unless investments were made to export to major global markets.