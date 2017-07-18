EU: JCPOA Joint Commission to meet in Vienna on July 21

A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held on July 21 in Vienna, chaired by Deputy Secretary General of European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid.

The meeting will be held by the G5+1 (UK, US, Russia, China, France, plus Germany), EEAS, European Union's diplomatic service, reported on Tuesday.

The meeting provides the opportunity to address the issue of the implementation of the JCPOA with regard to nuclear and sanctions-related commitments.

It will be held while the US government announced on Monday that Iran has been living up to its JCPOA commitments, but claimed that Tehran has violated the spirit of the nuclear deal.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed in a letter to Congress that Iran has been compliant with its commitments under the JCPOA.

According to US law, the State Department must notify Congress every 90 days on Iran's compliance under the JCPOA. It is the second time that such notification is being confirmed under US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA, calling it the “worst deal ever.”

He had even said during his presidential campaign that in case of being elected as US president, his “number-one priority” would be to “dismantle the disastrous deal with Iran.”

However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is currently in New York to attend the United Nations High Ranking Political Assembly, commented on the cases of the US’ defiance of the landmark nuclear deal in an interview with the National Interest, stressing, “If it comes to a major violation, or what in terms of the nuclear deal is called significant nonperformance, then Iran has other options available, including withdrawing from the deal.”