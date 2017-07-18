In violation of int'l law, US targets Iran with new economic sanctions

An Iranian national flag flutters during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Exhibition (IOGPE) in Tehran April 15, 2011. STR

The Trump administration on Tuesday in violation of international law unveiled new economic sanctions against Iran allegedly over its ballistic missile program and on the accusation of contributing to regional tensions.

The US Department of Treasury, in a statement, said it was targeting 16 entities and individuals for supporting what is claimed was "illicit Iranian actors or transnational criminal activity", Reuters reported.

Those sanctioned had backed Iran's military or Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by developing drones and military equipment, producing and maintaining boats, and procuring electronic components, the US said.

Iran has said that it does not need to take permission from anybody to boost its military power, which is the natural right of every state. Iran has also said that its missiles and other military programs are defensive. Iran has never attacked or invaded any neighboring country during the past few centuries.

The US State Department had also designated two Iranian organizations involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program, according to the Treasury Department.

The sanctions are politically motivated and aim to put pressure on Iran for its independent policies.