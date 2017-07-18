Government spokesman: Iran will not hold direct talks with US

Government spokesman, Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht, said Iranian officials will not hold face-to-face talks with their US counterparts as long as Americans do not come to their senses.

“In view of the conditions of the US leader today, which is quite tangible for Europeans too, what makes it a necessity for Iranian foreign minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif] to meet [in person] with his American counterpart? We will not hold direct talks with these people unless they come to their senses and become eligible to hold negotiations with us. [Unless these preconditions are met] We will not sit with them at a table,” said Nobakht in a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Nobakht made the comment in response to a question on whether Iran had lodged any complaint against the US.

In an interview with CNN in New York on Sunday, Zarif said US President Donald Trump had violated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), both in spirit and in content.

‘Unparalleled’ deal

Addressing the same conference, Nobakht praised the $5 billion gas deal recently signed between Iran and France’s energy giant Total, adding the investment project would be highly profitable for the country.

The project will generate $85 billion in a 20-year period.

He added that $12 billion of this income would go to foreign investors, and the rest would belong to Iran.

“This has been an unparalleled contract since [the going into effect of] the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is highly praised.”

Total and China’s National Petroleum Company (CNPC) struck the $5 billion agreement with Iran on July 3.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Tehran attended by Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh, Total’s CEO Patrick Pouyanne and senior officials from China’s CNPC and Iran’s Petropars.

Total has a 50.1-percent share in the South Pars project. This is while the state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation owns 30 percent of the project and Iran’s Petropars holds 19.9 percent.

The development of Phase 11 of the South Pars project will cost up to $5 billion.

The vast offshore gas field is shared between Iran and Qatar. Total is also a major player in the gas field in gas production as well as oil extraction and refining operations. Tehran calls the giant field South Pars while Doha calls it the North Field.