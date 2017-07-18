Parliament speaker lauds motion to counteract US adventurous measures

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani praised a motion passed by the Iranian Parliament to counteract Washington’s adventurous and terrorist acts in the Middle East and described its approval as a sign of “the Iranian nation’s determination” to counter the moves by the White House.

Addressing an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday after the MPs passed the motion unanimously, Larijani said, “The approval of the motion indicates the Iranian nation’s determination to counteract the adventurous measures by the US,” Tasnim News Agency reported.

He stressed that despite different opinions held by Iranian lawmakers on some political issues, the unanimous vote to approve the motion signals that they have a united voice on this subject.

Americans should be aware that their measures are against the Iranian nation and that the nation is firmly resolved to counteract their acts, the Parliament speaker said.

In an open session of Parliament on Tuesday morning, lawmakers unanimously ratified the motion with a single-urgency status.

The proposal entails plans to counter “US adventurous and terrorist measures in the region.”

Earlier this month, US Defense Secretary James Mattis accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism in an interview with the newspaper of a local American high school.

He has also accused Tehran of attempting to murder an Arab ambassador in Washington, D.C., and of ordering the assassination of Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as baseless, saying the US government and Mattis himself are the very epitome of terrorism and violation of human rights.