Iran FM, UN chief discuss regional, global issues

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met in New York on Monday.

They discussed the latest developments in the region and world during their meeting, IRNA reported.

The Iranian minister has been in New York since July 14 to take part in a high-level UN meeting on sustainable development.

He is expected to have meetings with UN officials as well as his counterparts from other countries.

Zarif’s deputies, Abbas Araqchi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi, accompany him at UN events.