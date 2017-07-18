RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0819 GMT July 18 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 196917
Published: 1550 GMT 18 Jul 2017

Iran FM, UN chief discuss regional, global issues

Iran FM, UN chief discuss regional, global issues

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif and the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met in New York on Monday.

They discussed the latest developments in the region and world during their meeting, IRNA reported.

The Iranian minister has been in New York since July 14 to take part in a high-level UN meeting on sustainable development.

He is expected to have meetings with UN officials as well as his counterparts from other countries.

Zarif’s deputies, Abbas Araqchi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi, accompany him at UN events.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
FM
chief
IranDail
 
Resource: IRNA
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2056 sec