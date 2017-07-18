Lavrov calls US preconditions to return Russian property 'robbery'

US attempts to set preconditions for the return of Russian diplomatic property seized in New York and Maryland are "daylight robbery", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, the RIA news agency reported.

Barack Obama, then US president, ordered the seizure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats in December over what he said was their involvement in hacking the 2016 US presidential election campaign, something Russia flatly denies, according to Reuters.

Moscow has said a lot will depend on the outcome of a meeting in Washington between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon who will discuss the continued diplomatic row.

Lavrov, on a visit to Belarus, was also cited as saying that "anti-Russian feeling" in the United States meant it was not certain that Moscow and Washington could agree on key global issues.