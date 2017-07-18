Saudi warplanes kill 19 displaced Yemenis in Ta'izz

Saudi warplanes have targeted three displaced families in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta’izz, killing 19 Yemenis.

The Saudi jets targeted the displaced families near Khalid camp in Mawza District, Yemeni al-Masirah television network reported on Tuesday.

Saudi airstrikes also killed a Yemeni civilian and injured two others in an area between Ta’izz and Al Hudaydah provinces.

On Monday, Yemeni forces repelled Saudi-led attacks west of Mawza District, killing and injuring 40 of the mercenaries. Six vehicles of the Saudi-led forces were also destroyed during the operation.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a destructive military campaign against Yemen since March 2015 to reinstate former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Houthi movement.

The campaign has seriously damaged the country's infrastructure. Local Yemeni sources have put the death toll from the Saudi war at over 12,000, including many women and children.

The UN has warned that suspected cholera cases across Yemen has surpassed 320,000 while at least 1,740 had lost their lives after being infected.

On July 12, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Stephen O'Brien blamed Yemen’s cholera crisis on the perpetrators and their foreign supporters of the ongoing war against the impoverished country.

The US and the UK have been the main purveyors of weapons, training and intelligence to Saudis during the course of the unprovoked war, which began in March 2015.