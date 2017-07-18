Iran’s Al-Alam news network rejects fake stories in hacked Twitter account

Iran’s Arabic-language Al-Alam news network has categorically rejected spurious and bogus stories published in its Twitter account hacked several days ago.

In their latest efforts to disseminate bogus news stories, Saudi hackers have published an untruthful piece about a phone conversation between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani about the possibility of setting up a military base in Qatar, Al-Alam said.

It added that the publication of such bogus stories without hyperlinks to Al-Alam's website (www.alalam.ir) is proof of the falsity of the story.

Saudi news agencies and websites rushed to publish such false news despite their full awareness of the issue that Al-Alam’s Twitter account has been hacked, it said, emphasizing that the move indicated their collusion with the hackers.

The network said despite its legal follow-ups, Twitter refuses to pay heed to Al-Alam’s repeated requests to restore the account.

Al-Alam said on July 10 that hackers affiliated to the Saudi Arabian regime had broken into its official Twitter account.

It added that the act of online sabotage had been “a hasty reaction” after the Iranian network provided extensive coverage of the liberation of the Iraqi city of Mosul from Takfiri Daesh terrorists.

The network said it was not the first time Saudis were directing outrage at Al-Alam’s media activities by hacking or filtering its channels and websites.