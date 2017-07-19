Iran will retaliate for US new sanctions

Foreign Ministry in a statement on Tuesday condemned the US contemptible and worthless move to add new Iranian individuals to the list of illegal sanctions, declaring that it will reciprocate the move imposing sanctions on a number of American natural and legal persons which have taken measures against the Iran and other Muslim regional nations.

The statement reads that as part of his country’s commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the new US President extended the waiver of anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the US Congress. As per the nuclear deal, the US president is obliged to use his authority to cease the application of the nuclear-related congressional sanctions against Iran, and frequently extend this waiver, IRNA reported.



At the same time, the US secretary of state once again confirmed Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal in a letter to the US Congress in a move that ran counter to all their previous claims.



Despite fulfilling these obligations, the US administration added a number of other Iranian and non-Iranian natural and legal persons to the list of its unilateral and illegal sanctions under the pretext of supporting Iran’s missile program. The Trump administration made the move to compensate for its failure to persuade its European allies into withdrawing from the nuclear deal.



The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns Washington’s contemptible and worthless move to add new names to the list of its illegal sanctions, and will reciprocate the move by imposing sanctions on a number of American natural and legal persons who have taken steps against the Iranian people and other Muslim nations in the region. The names of these individuals will be announced soon.